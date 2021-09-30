DJ Mlilo DePriest strikes The Vista deal

[ad_1]



BY SHARON SIBINDI

RISING amapiano producer and DJ Truman “Mlilo DePriest” Mlilo said the amapiano genre, which is slowly growing in the country, had won him a deal with The Vista, a Bulawayo-based entertainment joint to market his talent.

Amapiano is a style of house music which has become popular in South Africa and is said to be a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterised by synths, airy pads and a wide and percussive bassline.

Mlilo DePriest told NewsDay Life & Style that he chose amapiano because of the love and passion he has for the genre.

“The amapiano genre is gradually growing and I have a good feeling that it will soon take over the Zimbabwean music scene.

“A lot of producers are switching to the genre or at least mixing their genres with amapiano sounds,” he said.

“The deal with The Vista is about me getting the movement to a larger audience and getting people to really notice what I am trying to execute.

“I approached the manager and he liked the idea,”

Mlilo DePriest said the deal would allow him to play at The Vista joint every fortnight.

“I sold the idea as being similar to that of the Balcony Mix Africa, but much better with flexible activities that can be structured into a show, with trendsetting dance competitions, freestyle sessions, battle of the deejays and single launches among other activities,” he said.

“Amapiano is growing steadily. The response from other artistes has been amazing.

“Which raises the idea of it being a travelling movement to expose local amapiano to as many audiences as possible,” he said.

Mlilo DePriest, who is also a National University of Science and Technology student studying for a degree in Records and Archives Management, said he specialised in tribal drums and sounds, which gave amapiano a more traditional feel along with a guitar and chords.