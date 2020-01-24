The Best iPhone Apps in January 2020

It is undeniable that the Apple iPhone ranks amongst the top smartphones globally as the product has high quality hardware, magnificent designs and great performance.

For you not to waste time going through each and every app, we have selected only the best apps which are stress free, that will give you pleasure as they are simple to download and follow. If you are interested in games, then check on the current list of the best iPhone games.

No need to delay; download the best iPhone apps now.

Google

If you looking for a way to having interactions with your phone, the Google app on iOS allows you to locate the best restaurants close to you, even tracing where your package using your own voice. Those familiar with Siri are aware that it works the same with the Google app, though Google tends to synchronise some of the information in your phone that it may find information relevant to you. You can also get the current news on Google.

Facebook

This is the best platform for social and business interactions. The reminiscent of past events will be reflected on your account, and businesses can also market and sell their products. This is a must download as it enables you to connect with a lot of people.

GroupMe

Are you in a lot of groups and finding it difficult to track them? You have to download this app then simply add their phone numbers and you automatically begin to chat with them. All your photos and videos can be saved for future use. This app also has a desktop version.

Marco Polo

If you have a tight schedule like most business people who do not have time waiting for a group call, this is the right app for you. It enables you record a video which can be seen by your business associates live or at a later period. It also saves you time of writing as you can say more in a video call.