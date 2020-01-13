Exciting livescore soccer results of Ajax

The current season of Eredivisie started with the complete domination of Ajax, which also started quite well in the Champions League. The Amsterdam team have shown excellent livescore soccer results, but have recently stumbled several times and experienced their first losses of the season. The team did it 2 times in a row, losing to Willem II and the main competitor in the fight for the champion title, AZ Alkmaar.

The failures of the Amsterdam club at the end of the year were emphasised by the fact that they left the Champions League, but now the head coach Eric ten Hag has hinted that Ajax might aim at winning the European League title.

In terms of soccer results, the season is absolutely disastrous for PSV – the Eindhoven club is far behind the first place and is unlikely to fight for the champion title. The experts predict the beginning of restructuring of the team, which began with the dismissal of Mark Van Bommel from the position of the head coach. There is a huge demand for Doniel Malen, Denzel Dumfries, Pablo Rosario and Stephen Bergwein.

Due to two defeats, Ajax allowed AZ to come closer, but we can’t really believe in strong competition from them. It is noteworthy that for 14 games, the Amsterdam team scored as many as 58 goals, which is a quite serious indicator that stands out among European leagues.

The best scorers of Ajax are:

Quincy Promes – 10 goals;

Dusan Tadic and Klaas Jan Huntelar – 8 goals each;

Hakim Ziyech – 6 goals.

What is interesting, Tadic and Ziyech did 13 and 12 assists, respectively – excellent result of the great teamwork.

Latest PSL fixtures – favorites and outsiders

In the championship of South Africa 2019/20, the Kaiser Chiefs have an especially burning desire to win gold medals. According to the latest PSL fixtures, this is obvious – the team has excellent indicators for scored and missed goals, plus it demonstrates a confident performance.

The experts highlight the following contenders in the battle for the trophy:

Mamelody Sundowns;

Orlando Pirates;

Bidwest Wits.

The PSL championship fixtures are already pretty interesting, even though the league is in full swing. For now, one of the most interesting matches was the confrontation of the Kaiser Chiefs against the Bloom Celtic, which ended in a sensational score of 5-3. The beginning of the match was led by the guests, but within the first half the score changed 5 times (2:3 in favour of Bloom Celtic).

The home team started the second half more motivated and did not leave a chance to the opponent, having made an excellent comeback and eventually defeating Celtic 5:3. Samir Nurkovic made hat trick. The player now came close to the leader of the scorer’s race Peter Shalulile of Highlands and is only 1 point behind.