Chicken Inn through to quarters

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN Inn are the first team to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup after seeing off Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium earlier today.

Second half goals by Clive Dzingai and substitute Brian Muza were all the GameCocks needed to seal their place in the quarter-finals against a cheeky local authority side.

Bulawayo City played a solid first half but unfortunately could not get the much-needed goal until Chicken Inn made the difference in the 67th minute with Dzingai rolling the ball past goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya after a defensive mix-up in City’s goal area.

Eight minutes before the final whistle, Muza volleyed a beauty past Ngwenya from inside the penalty box for Chicken Inn to claim their third win in Group 2 of the competition.

They play their last matches against Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas conceded his charges did not perform to expectations but was happy with making it through to the next stage of the competition.

“First of all I would like to congratulate the boys for collecting the 10 points that we needed to progress to the quarter-finals. It wasn’t the best performance but the main thing was to get over the line. We played well in phases and also due to rustiness…we last played about three months ago. I am just happy that we progressed because we always struggle in this Chibuku Cup. It’s good to get into the quarter-finals but we still have loads of work to do,” Antipas said.

His counter-part Philani “Beefy” Ncube conceded that they were outplayed by a better team.

“We are out of Chibuku but we are not out of football. We were playing a seasoned and very experienced side. In terms of performance we were better than them and they only thing they did was score and for them to score was from our mistakes which can be corrected and its work in progress. I told the boys that the moment they lead, we are in trouble,” Ncube said.

In another Group 2 tie, Highlanders, also needing just three points to sail through to the quarter-finals, clash with Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Teams

Chicken Inn: D Bernard, M Jackson, P Bernard, K Nielson, X Ndlovu, S Ndlovu, J Dzingai (A Chinda 89′), M Gaki (M Pini 52′), G Majika (L Ndlovu 72′), O Chirinda (B Mutatiwa 89′), B Amidu (B Muza 52′)

Bulawayo City: A Ngwenya, L Ncube, D Sibanda, V Moyo, W Munorhwei, W Ndiweni (W Nkulungo 84′), M Ncube, D Dlodlo (S Sibanda 70′), C Machisi (E Farasi 87′), A Ndlovu (W Kamudyariwa 84′), W Mtasa (I Chinyerere 70′)