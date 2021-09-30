Mapeza gives up on Bonne

[ad_1]



By Kevin Mapasure

The Warriors technical team has given up on Ipswich striker Macauley Bonne, who keeps rebuffing national team calls.

Bonne was given a last chance by former Warriors coach Zdravco Logarusic ahead of the South Africa and Ethiopia matches, but he did not take up the chance, and failed to communicate.

Interim coach Norman Mapeza has not bothered trying given Bonne’s track record.

While Mapeza would have wanted to bring him in, insiders said the coach questions the player’s commitment.

Bonne is a holder of a Zimbabwean passport and has been capped twice.

He has scored seven goals for his League One side and on Tuesday, he grabbed a brace against Doncaster Rovers in a League match.

Yesterday, Zifa released the squad that has been called up by Mapeza, which sees the return of former Highlanders star Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere, who are both at

Azam.

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway is in line to make his Warriors debut after he was named in the squad for the two matches against Ghana. Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura is part of the squad while there was a surprise call up of FC Platinum’s Rahman Kutsanzira.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Giants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars).

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutais), Brendon Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Giants), Kelvin Madzingwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport), Marshal Munetsi (Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco),

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates