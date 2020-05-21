Know how to get bitcoin with maximum profit

Every day it is easier and faster to be able to buy bitcoins. However, it is not so easy to find reliable services. Therefore, it is most recommended to carry out these operations only on officially regulated platforms.

However, before acquiring any cryptocurrency it is important that you know its value in the market. This is one of the first recommendations that you should take into account. Since consulting the price of Bitcoin in real time will help you make better buying and selling decisions.

So if you planning to invest in invest, then be updated about the rates of bitcoin. Only trade when you think you have more option of profit.

Where to buy Bitcoins without any type of risk?

Cryptocurrencies are a convenient means of payment. The advantages are high transaction speed, anonymity and decentralization. The financial flows of digital coins are not regulated by states. Therefore, they act as a promising alternative to fiat money. You can visit this site to know more about crypto trading: https://market-master.app

There are many online platforms that have passed security audits and allow you to buy and sell different types of digital currencies. Such as BTC, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP, and Stellar Lumens. Cryptocurrencies belonging to the top 10 of the most popular worldwide.

One quality to take into account is the diversity of the payment methods with which we can carry out our operations. These are:

SEPA transfers: covers the countries of the euro zone as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and Andorra.

Credit and debit cards: a comfortable, simple and fast option when it comes to acquiring cryptocurrencies.

SOFORT Banking: is an instant online payment system, which is available in 8 EU countries such as Spain, Italy. Also Germany, Belgium, Holland (Netherlands), Poland, Austria and Switzerland.

S-pankki instant payment – This is a payment method that is only available in Finland.

In addition to the previous methods, there are other lesser-known ones that you can also use. Possibly many of them you do not know:

Through ATMs specialized in buying Bitcoins. On this website you can find the list of Bitcoins ATMs only by choosing country and city: ATM map.

Card-cards of BTCs: they are rechargeable VISA or MasterCard cards and have a balance of this digital currency. Keep in mind that this option carries large commissions. And sometimes it requires a validation by SMS or similar.

Coupon card: with this form we can buy them in establishments such as Carrefour or Mediamarkt, among others. They come in the form of a gift card, such as prepaid cards used to buy Netflix or Amazon gift card, etc. The advantage of these cards is that it promotes the use of this crypto as a standard payment method. And that your identity document is not necessary to acquire it. Its great disadvantage is that it has high costs. It is cheaper to acquire them through an Exchange or broker.

Payment methods for Bitcoin sales and purchases

There are several other types of cryptocurrencies, too, like Dash and Litecoin. Bitcoins are exchangeable between users, and the value of a bitcoin is determined by the law of supply and demand.

The easiest way to buy them is by debit card or credit card because it is the fastest and easiest. You can use VISA, Master Card, American Express cards, among others. It also has the advantage that money arrives instantly and therefore you are buying BTCs at the same time.

Another option that you could use for your sales and purchases of bitcoins would be through a bank transfer, either with cash or from an account. Since the Single Euro Payments Area, also called SEPA, came into force, both national and international transfers to countries of the European Union take a maximum of one business day.

It is important to note that as a general rule Saturdays, Sundays and holidays are not considered business days. Nor should you forget that all banks have a time limit to issue the order, after which, the transfer will be received the next business day. If you need more detailed information I recommend that you do a search on the website of the European Central Bank (ECB).