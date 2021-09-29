Clean City is this year’s official waste management partner for the Zimbabwe Agric Show

[ad_1]



Clean City Africa, the platform-driven waste management company, is this year’s Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS)’s official waste collection and disposal partner following its appointment for the role by the Zimbabwe Agricultural

Society.

The country’s premier agriculture exhibition, which started on Tuesday and ends tomorrow (Friday October 1), is running under the theme Synergies for Growth — Co-operate, Collaborate, Complement to rally support for agriculture and its value chains for increased production, productivity and profitability.

Lovemore Nyatsine, Clean City’s chief executive officer, said the company was happy with the opportunity to showcase its waste management services and products to corporates and small-to-medium enterprises at ZAS.

“The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is a unique platform where both local and international companies meet to exhibit, compare notes and conduct business. It is, therefore, crucial for exhibitors to operate in a clean environment,” he said.

“We are on the ground clearing waste on a daily basis, and this is a great opportunity for us to show the world what we can do in terms of waste management.”

The space taken at this year’s edition of the exhibition is 50 500 square metres, up from 40 200 last year, signifying an increase in confidence in the show as a centre for interaction between businesses and potential customers, despite the challenges surrounding the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Earlier in the week, ZAS chief executive Andrew Matibiri assured the public that arrangements had been made “to ensure that this is a high-profile event” taking place in a clean and serene environment, that encourages business participation and economic growth.

Using entrepreneurial approaches and technology, Clean City is deploying smart waste management solutions that help keep community environments clean and safe while transforming lives through the creation of business and employment opportunities.

The company provides end-to-end waste management services, including downstream related activities such as clean energy, clean water, recycling and cleaning services.

Clean City was established a few years ago to help deal with persistent challenges around water and sanitation, as well as safety and security through collaborative partnerships with communities, municipalities, government and

business.

The challenges require fresh approaches to deal with the age-old questions of how communities can enjoy clean and safe environments.

Nyatsine said as several cities and towns experienced economic growth, they also faced serious waste management problems due to insufficient collection services and inappropriate disposal of waste.

“The illegal dumping and burning of waste results in adverse effects on the environment and human health. This impedes economic activity and causes infectious and water-borne diseases, especially in areas with high population densities,” he said.

Nyatsine added that as a result, Clean City was capacitating local authorities to realise clean and healthy cities and achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals on waste management.

With several organisations expressing confidence in Clean City, the company recently established a dedicated facility to provide waste solutions to corporates and industries.

“We realised that there is a wide range of both corporate and individual clients who cannot successfully dispose of their waste without hiring the services of a standard and licensed waste management company,” said Nyatsine.

“At Clean City, we are cognisant of the fact that while household waste requires utmost attention, the unique and distinct nature of corporate garbage requires separate and dedicated methods.”

Clean City’s objective, therefore, is to offer corporates integrated and sustainable waste management solutions including prevention, recycling, energy minimisation, reuse, recovery, incineration and responsible disposal.

The company’s corporate waste services target manufacturers, processors, miners, retailers, schools, colleges, universities and churches, among many other corporate clients.