Marondera leads in HIV prevalence

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

MARONDERA is leading in HIV/AIDS prevalence in Mashonaland East at 20,2% compared to the least affected district, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP at 9,4%, latest official data has shown

This was revealed on Monday by the Marondera provincial Aids co-ordinator Wilfred Dube during a handover ceremony of 92 bicycles to community volunteers in Marondera, who said infidelity was the cause of the high rates of HIV infections.

“Some of the reasons why Marondera has a high HIV prevalence rate are because it is a farming area,” Dube said.

“We found out that in the farm compounds, people are exchanging spouses willy-nilly, hence fuelling the spread of the virus.

“Moreover, we have a highway that passes through the town, and this means a number of sex workers are available. We all know that the HIV prevalence rate in sex workers is at 54%.”

Marondera district is one of the biggest in the province with two local authorities, Mahusekwa and Marondera rural district councils.

During the tobacco selling season, sex workers flock to farming towns, where they are assured of cash-rich clients.

Dube said 174 277 patients were on antiretroviral treatment (ART) in the province.

The province has an HIV prevalence rate of 13,4%, while the national HIV prevalence rate is 14,6%.

Meanwhile, 461 HIV community volunteers are set to benefit from the donated bicycles, with 92 of them having already received the bicycles.

The first batch of bicycles has been distributed to Wedza, Chikomba and UMP districts.