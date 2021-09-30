Mbeu’s treat to fans on birthday

[ad_1]



BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AFRO-FUSION artiste Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora said he wanted to make the announcement of the name of his forthcoming album and launch date as important as his birthday. He turns 29 today.

Mbeu said the birthday celebration event would be a way to honour his fans who support his career on and off the stage.

The Pakare Paye Arts Centre protégé told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that he valued the support of his fans and stakeholders in the creative industry such that he decided to make the announcement as special as his birthday.

“As I grow a year older, tomorrow (today) I have decided to share the good news with my fans that our fourth studio album is titled Manera and will be launched on November 5,” he said.

“We are going to be sharing more details about the album and those we collaborated with as we progress. I thank the fans and corporates who have been supportive to my career.”

The Norton-bred singer said he was grateful for how things were turning out in his career.

“I would confidently say things are moving according to the career goals l have set them. I have toured most parts of my country which is the first market I need to satisfy and have firm roots,” he said.

“I believe that for one to get international recognition, it is through being recognised by your countrymen, there are no shortcuts to that.”

Mbeu is on record saying he does not belong to a particular genre of music, emphasising that he enjoyed mixing various types and tastes of music. He said he drew inspiration from societal issues.

He launched his solo career in 2016 after he broke away from a Norton-based group, Tsvete, and has seen his career blossom over the years, emerging as one of the most sought-after artistes by both promoters and corporates.

Mbeu released his debut album Hatizvimirire in 2018 that was followed by Hatikendenge in that same year, and Mhodzi Diaries 1 dropped in 2019 and a series of singles such as Mavanga, Kunzi, Masanga, Africa and Ndoringa Imi.

He has collaborated with a number of popular artistes, among them Mambo Dhuterere and the late music icon and national hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, whom he described as a mentor and father figure who nurtured and groomed him at his Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.