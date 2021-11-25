Why Has Ghana Seen a Rise in Online Betting?

In the past decade, online betting in Ghana has grown exponentially with the vast majority of adults in the country now actively participating in the activity on a regular basis. This is largely due to a combination of emerging technological advancements and a sharp decline in traditional brick-and-mortar casinos. This has led to Ghanaians being spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing where to place their bets. Continue reading to find out what is behind the movement currently sweeping the nation.

A rise in mobile accessibility

In line with the rest of the continent, Ghana has experienced rapid growth when it comes to the country’s mobile infrastructure in recent years with mobile phones and smart devices now owned by the vast majority of its inhabitants. This has, understandably, led to increased interest and participation in online betting with several top-rated platforms, such as 10bet Ghana, recording record-breaking levels of active users on a daily basis. This is a stark difference from just a decade ago when bettors had no choice but to make their way to a brick-and-mortar casino located in a major city including Accra and Kumasi. As of 2021, mobile use in the country peaked at 132.8% with over 40 million connections as a result of a growing trend of Ghanaians owning more than one mobile device. With players placing their bets at home as well on the go, the popularity of sports betting, and online casinos in general, are only expected to reach new heights in the coming years as technology makes it easier than ever before to access top-rated titles.

Widespread internet connectivity

As well as a rise in mobile accessibility, widespread internet connectivity has also led to a rise in online betting in Ghana. As of this year, over half of the country’s population were connected to the internet with over 15.7 million active users in total. With greater access to the internet comes greater access to the wide range of services and amenities it brings including online betting and gaming. This has, somewhat naturally, boosted a number of industries and sectors and led to the proliferation of online betting sites in Ghana with more platforms, slots, and games to choose from than ever before. As internet connection speeds continue to increase and more residents are able to access the internet on a regular basis, online betting is only expected to grow and develop even further in line with emerging technological advancements in the country.

Cashless payment methods

In recent years, the rise of online betting has coincided with the rise of cashless payment methods. As a result, players have benefitted from more ways than ever before to bet online and deposit and withdraw their winnings. With safety and security now key determining factors for players and operators alike when it comes to online betting, this has only encouraged a growing number of Ghanaians to get involved and experience online betting for themselves. It is also a great way to promote greater withdrawal speeds, data safety and security, transparency, and lower fees, just to name a few. In 2019, it was also announced that Ghana was home to the fastest-growing mobile money market in the entire continent with 14.7 million active users and 235,000 active agents and counting. By recognising the importance of cashless payment methods, a growing number of online casinos in Ghana now offer a wide range of methods for deposit and withdrawing money including MTN, Airtel Tigo, and Vodafone.

A nationwide love of sports

When it comes to sports, Ghanaians are known for their affinity for keeping up to date with the country’s top talent in any way they can. As a result, online betting has exploded in popularity in the form of sports betting in recent years. This is one of the main reasons behind the country’s rise in online betting and also one of the main reasons why it is expected to reach new heights in the coming years. This is especially the case when it comes to national as well as international football matches. With televised games and online streaming now commonplace in the country, fans can be sure to never miss a moment.

In recent years, online betting has taken over traditional forms of betting in Ghana. This is largely due to a rise in mobile accessibility, widespread internet connectivity, and a nationwide love of sports with the trend only expected to continue on an upwards trajectory as the country benefits from further digitisation and technological advancements.

