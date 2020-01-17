Soccer live scores today: Liverpool – Leicester City

The anticipated confrontation between Liverpool and Leicester City took place as part of the 19th round of the Premier League. Fans could watch soccer live scores today between the two strongest teams of this season’s tournament. Many were waiting for a fierce game of favorites, but the Merseysiders defeated the Foxes with a crushing 4-0 score.
These are the reasons of Leicester City’s defeat:
- Small percentage of game control. The Foxes owned the ball only 33% of the match, and their game leveled off only to the final.
- Bad protection. The first thing Liverpool did was to break through the defense in the first half, and they took advantage of their rivals. Perhaps if the coach was able to prepare his defenders better, the result would be not so devastating.
- Bad organization of the counterattack. Despite the poor defense, the attackers couldn’t score a single goal and create the right moment.
Naturally, this led to a real defeat. For Liverpool, this is another victory in a win-win series. They showed a rich game and didn’t give their enemy the opportunity to regroup. This tactic worked against the Foxes who couldn’t hold their ground. While the Merseysiders are leading with 52 points, many are already predicting their final victory in the Premier League.
Leicester stays on second place. And it will be even more interesting to watch Liverpool’s live scores today. There you can find out the results of all the Premier League matches and always be an expert. This will help bettors who want to choose a result of the game of Liverpool and Leicester City.
ABSA premiership results
The South African Premier League is in full swing at the end of December. Orlando Pirates and Black Leopards played on December 21 with the score of 3:1. And this is not the only interesting match of ABSA premiership. Also, Mamelodi Sundowns won against the Polokwane City – 0:1. The confrontation between Maritzburg United and Kaiser Chiefs ended in a draw.
At the moment, the standings look like this:
- Kaiser Chiefs – 35 points.
- Mamelodi Sundowns – 28 points.
- Supersport United – 24 points.
- Bidvest Wits – 23 points.
Fans of this championship can easily bet on the victory of any team. For this, you should use reliable bookmakers. You can watch ABSA premiership online matches on azscore for convenience. The season of 2020 promises to be interesting, because the teams have already passed half the tournament. Things are moving towards the finals, and many are wondering if Kaiser Chiefs will be able to maintain their position.
