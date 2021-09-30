DeMbare breeze through – NewsDay Zimbabwe

[ad_1]



By Kevin Mapasure

DYNAMOS . . . . . . .(1) 1

YADAH . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya will rest players for the upcoming group 1 Chibuku Super Cup matches after they secured a quarter-final berth with a win over Yadah yesterday.

Stephen Appiah scored the solitary goal which gave DeMbare maximum points in a match the Glamour Boys failed to impose themselves.

Yadah played a good game, but failed to convert the chances that came their way and consequently, they could surrender second position to Caps United, who face Harare City this afternoon.

A draw will elevate Caps to second position on the log. Only the top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the last eight.

After yesterday’s match, Ndiraya acknowledged that Yadah had played well, but he was happy his team managed to grind out a positive result.

“I must say we are pleased that we got the three points, which have pushed us into the quarter-finals,” he said.

“I am happy with the outcome because it was a difficult game against Yadah. Physically, they were better than us. We were forced deep, but we managed to defend well and get a result. Yadah played well, but at the end of the day, it’s the result that matters the most. We got the win and out of 10 matches, we conceded one goal, which is good. We have qualified for the quarter-finals, which has always been the primary objective.”

DeMbare squandered a number of chances in the first half and could have scored at least four goals with better finishing.

Ndiraya said that after qualifying, they would look to give other players a chance to showcase their talent.

Before yesterday’s match, Ndiraya bemoaned the fitness levels in his squad after the teams were only afforded three weeks of training post a sports ban by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

He would have been pleased with the result that has given them breathing space at the top.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe admitted that his side was its own worst enemy after failing to utilise the chances it created.

He said that he was not pleased that with all the possession they had, they did not create enough chances.

“The last time we played Dynamos, we lost 4-0, so I am happy with the progress we have made,” he said.

“It was always going to be difficult, but I am happy that the youngsters responded well. Some of them were playing at this level for the first time. I think we still have a chance of going through to the next stage, we just need to do better in the final stage so that we can have a chance of collecting maximum points.”